Where to Drink Wine in Portland Right Now

At the intersection of the Willamette Valley and the Columbia River Gorge, Portland is in a prime spot for wine lovers. In the years running up to the pandemic, the city built its wine scene up with a wave of new wine bars. Rather than stuffy, old-school bars serving predictable glasses of Oregon pinot or California syrah over bowls of tired Marcona almonds, Portlanders could find chic, relaxed spots serving everything from Slovenian orange wines and fried chicken to grower Champagne and Pacific Northwestern oysters. And, of course, plenty of glasses of Oregon pinot and Californian syrah.

Since the pandemic, things have, naturally, looked a little different. Many of Portland’s favorite wine bars were forced to transform their dining rooms into takeout markets and build makeshift websites for bottle delivery. Others, like Ambonnay and Park Avenue Fine Wines, have sadly closed their doors. But over the past year, several new spots have opened their doors, breathing new life into (or aerating) Portland’s wine bar scene.

Today there are plenty of places to imbibe everything from trendy natural wines to legendary Old World vintages alongside some tinned fish or next-level small plates. For more beverages, check out our essential or new bar maps.

