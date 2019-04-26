 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A picture of the blue-and-white bar at Bar Diane.
The counter at Bar Diane.
Dina Avila/Eater Portland

Where to Drink Wine in Portland Right Now

Drink pretty Oregon pinot, stunning skin-contact wines, and super rare vintage bottles at these wine bars around town

by Alex Frane and Zoe Baillargeon Updated
The counter at Bar Diane.
| Dina Avila/Eater Portland
by Alex Frane and Zoe Baillargeon Updated

At the intersection of the Willamette Valley and the Columbia River Gorge, Portland is in a prime spot for wine lovers. In the years running up to the pandemic, the city built its wine scene up with a wave of new wine bars. Rather than stuffy, old-school bars serving predictable glasses of Oregon pinot or California syrah over bowls of tired Marcona almonds, Portlanders could find chic, relaxed spots serving everything from Slovenian orange wines and fried chicken to grower Champagne and Pacific Northwestern oysters. And, of course, plenty of glasses of Oregon pinot and Californian syrah.

Since the pandemic, things have, naturally, looked a little different. Many of Portland’s favorite wine bars were forced to transform their dining rooms into takeout markets and build makeshift websites for bottle delivery. Others, like Ambonnay and Park Avenue Fine Wines, have sadly closed their doors. But over the past year, several new spots have opened their doors, breathing new life into (or aerating) Portland’s wine bar scene.

Today there are plenty of places to imbibe everything from trendy natural wines to legendary Old World vintages alongside some tinned fish or next-level small plates. For more beverages, check out our essential or new bar maps.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

45th Parallel Wines

While it’s primarily a wine shop, this spacious store in St Johns doubles as a small wine bar for in-person imbibing of by-the-glass pours or full bottles. There’s a strong emphasis on Oregon wines, as well as a good selection of imports, mainly from Europe. With a friendly owner and a relaxed environment, it’s a popular haunt for residents of St Johns, and worth the trip for those outside the neighborhood.

8527 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(971) 266-0886
(971) 266-0886

Dame

Offering indoor and outdoor dining, a bottle shop, and wine delivery, this sultry, deep-blue stunner of a wine bar and restaurant is truly a jack of all trades. Thursdays through Sundays, diners can find pasta and light Italian fare from chef Patrick McKee, with restaurant pop-ups filling the space on other days. Throughout the week, diners can also find an exceptional collection of natural wines, from Willamette Valley heavy-hitters like Swick to elegant Slovenian whites. It can all be enjoyed there or taken home.

2930 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 227-2669
(503) 227-2669

Les Caves/Les Clos

A pseudo-rock-and-roll wine bar, Les Caves is also the home of both Ovum and Golden Cluster wineries — two hard-hitters in the Portland wine game. Its intimate, subterranean 18-seat space was not all that conducive to the distanced, ventilated dining that the pandemic required. Because of that, the wine bar went through a stunning transformation, building a patio that managed to capture the underground feeling of the bar while still providing airflow with stone walls and a ventilated wooden ceiling. At Les Clos, as it’s called, diners can still find the bar’s excellent grilled cheese sandwiches along with the array of Pacific Northwestern and imported wines, including obscure varietals and styles rarely found elsewhere.

1719 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-6852
(503) 206-6852

Stem Wine Bar PDX

Copy Link

An elegant, glamorous wine bar right on bustling Mississippi Avenue, Stem Wine Bar provides one of the largest arrays of wine flights in the city—diners can choose from options like a festive bubbly line-up to flights that highlight and celebrate Oregon’s independent winemakers. The bar offers an astonishing selection of wines by the glass picked out by owner Wei-En Tan, who grew up visiting her family’s vineyard. Plus, there’s usually some kind of event happening every week, from live music to complimentary tastings from visiting producers. Patrons can also book exclusive, fun activities like private tarot readings with Wei-En herself and learning how to saber Champagne. Stem offers free local delivery once a week on Wednesdays and virtual wine tastings.

3920 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 477-7164
(503) 477-7164

Heavenly Creatures

From the No. 14 bentwood bistro chairs to Francophile wine menu, the brand-new Heavenly Creatures whisks patrons away to the lovely, sophisticated wine bars of Europe without leaving Northeast Portland. Created by chef Aaron Barnett and sommelier Joel Gunderson, the team behind St. Jack, this elegant, classy wine bar and bottle shop feels like a softer, more intimate version of the beloved French bistro. Although full bottles can be purchased to enjoy on-site (with a $15 corkage fee), the focus is on by-the-glass pours of producers that would normally only be available by the bottle. The Old World wine regions of France like Burgundy are the highlights, but the Willamette Valley and South American countries like Chile make notable appearances. Diners won’t be left hungry either, pairing their pours of Loire Chenin Blanc or Slovakian orange blends with potato chips and Camembert “cheese whiz” or grilled Iberico ham with anchovies, chamomile, and mint.

2218 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

Bar Diane

After a rocky start full of shifts and pivots during the pandemic, this rosé-hued hideaway on Northwest 23rd seems to have hit its stride. Visitors can enjoy the hidden, covered patio or the indoor space with a bottle of wine or something from the smaller, but thoughtfully developed glass pour menu. There’s always some rosé, chilled reds, sherry, sparkling wines like pét-nat, funky oranges, and extremely affordable house white and red pours, making Bar Diane an excellent spot for wine lovers on a budget. On the other side of the spectrum, the bottle list is often packed with cool, intrepid producers from nearby and afar — Cutter Cascadia and Cantina Furlani all often make appearances, available to drink at the bar or take home.

Entrance on NW 21st Ave through the gate next to Eb & Bean, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 255-1387
(971) 255-1387

Pairings | Portland Wine Shop & Bar

This hardcore-goofy wine bar is often worth a visit for its themed and pop-culture-referencing wine tastings, from flights inspired by zodiac signs to pairing wines with characters from popular TV shows (what would Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon drink?). That being said, the crew here isn’t playing around — as silly as the bar gets, every person pouring knows the story behind each bottle, and there’s a strong commitment to featuring natural wines. Along with its unstuffy, imaginative approach to wine education, a wide variety of bottle price points tie into Pairings’ mission to make wine accessible and fun for all. With indoor and outdoor seating, the shop welcomes visitors to try a flight, bottle, or some wines by the glass. It also offers a robust delivery service to the whole city.

455 NE 24th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(541) 531-7653
(541) 531-7653

Arden Restaurant Portland

Arden closely rides the line between a wine bar and a full-fledged restaurant, especially with its themed dinners and wine-tasting pop-ups which often feature local and visiting winemakers. After subbing in takeout and delivery at the height of the pandemic, in-person dining is fully back in its gorgeous, plant-filled space and heated outdoor patio. Along with its menu of Pacific Northwest fare, dining in means an opportunity to try the wide range of wines offered by the glass and bottle, and Arden’s team often focuses on diversity within the winemaking world, offering really cool and rare bottles from Willamette Valley and Old World winemakers.

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 206-6097
(503) 206-6097

Noble Rot

As beloved for its stunning balcony view overlooking East Burnside as it is for its wine collection, Noble Rot makes for an excellent date night, especially in warmer months. Aside from its bountiful wine collection, the upscale restaurant grows produce on the rooftop, which goes into much of the menu. Walk-ins are welcome, but making a reservation is the best way to go, especially for larger parties or during the summer.

1111 East Burnside Street, Fourth Floor, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 233-1999
(503) 233-1999

Canard

At the gleaming, circular bar at the front of this Burnside spot, visitors order glasses of globetrotting reds and restrained-but-still-expressive skin-contact blends, waiting on plates of foie gras dumplings or oysters with chili fish sauce mignonette. Celebrated sommelier Andy Fortgang picks out an impressive selection of both domestic and European wines, with a tight-but-mighty glass pour selection and a lengthy bottle list. Fortgang has a penchant for French wines, and Canard offers many by the bottle; however, Oregon pinot-heads will appreciate the bar’s selection of “hometown pride” pinots. Guests who are particularly enamored with Fortgang’s taste can purchase bottles at Flor Wines, an excellent bottle shop from Fortgang, Canard’s Gabriel Rucker, and Little Bird Bistro’s Sergio Licea. Canard is open for indoor and outdoor seating.

734 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
(971) 279-2356
(971) 279-2356

Vino Veritas Wine Bar and Bottle Shop

Feeling like a romantic, earthy wine cave with its black walls, low lighting, and hanging plants, this friendly, welcoming wine bar on Montavilla’s main drag boasts an impressive 400+ bottle collection from producers as close to home as the Pacific Northwest and as far afield as Lebanon. Aimed at creating a comfortable environment where diners can relish and expand their wine knowledge sans judgment, the offerings mainly focus on European wine regions from Burgundy to Rioja. Patrons can grab a glass, split a bottle, or do a choose-your-own flight before catching a movie across the street at the Academy. Frequently hosting live music nights, visitors can also sign up for regular wine classes and tastings to learn more about unfamiliar varietals or regions. Outdoor dining is available as well.

7835 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215
(503) 208-2583
(503) 208-2583

Nil. Wine Bar

Squeezing up to the blue-topped bar in this narrow, minimalist space, drinkers will find exactly what they love about Nil.’s next-door sibling bottle shop, Ardor: an exciting mix of the obscure, cult-y, and up-and-coming in the natural wine world. Colorful lighting and thumping DJ sets further set the club-like, hip, and happening mood. If the compact indoor bar area is too congested, join the crowd milling around outside and grab a seat at one of the picnic tables while enjoying a bottle or by-the-glass pour. New options pop up regularly, always with something new to discover and obsess over.

4243 SE Belmont St unit# 300, Portland, OR 97215
(971) 940-8575
(971) 940-8575

Company

Along with Nil. and Ardor several blocks up, Sunnyside wine bar Company is helping Southeast Belmont become Portland’s go-to avenue for atmospheric natty wine. Capturing the casual, chill vibe of a friend’s converted hang-out garage with cinderblock walls, patterned rugs, and fold-down chairs, stand-out touches like a glowing, backlit countertop menu and elegant, non-traditional stemware elevate the space to a sleek, sophisticated garage-style bar and bottle shop. With fresh by-the-glass options each week from Georgian oranges to Oregon reds, as well as full bottles to-go or to-stay, diners can also grab bar snacks like furikake Chex Mix and chicken katsu nuggets from the Snackies food truck outside, Plus, visitors can catch regular entertainment like Vino & Vinyl evenings. Company offers indoor and outdoor seating, rolling up its garage door on nice days to open up the indoor dining area.

916 SE 34th Ave Suite B, Portland, OR 97214

OK Omens

Award-winning sommelier Brent Braun of Castagna busted out his collection of the good stuff when OK Omens opened in the summer of 2018, but he did so with an eye toward affordability. The bright, breezy wine bar and “neo-bistro” offers an astonishing collection of wine-geek bottles at reasonable prices. Summertime sees open-air dining on the outdoor patio lit by overhanging string lights, while in winter, diners retreat indoors to the sleek and stylish plant-filled dining room. Riesling lovers will find OK Omens a hard place to beat (there’s a full section entitled, “Good Lord, I think we need some help drinking all this riesling”), and the bar’s separate lists of wines “on the wild side” and “of a more classic disposition” ensure that wine drinkers of all varieties will find something they’ll love.

1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 231-9959
(503) 231-9959

Division Wines

For those in the know, Division Wines has been quietly serving an amazing wine list for years now. Half retail shop and half wine bar, Division offers a large list of mostly European wines at fair prices, with by-the-glass options rarely topping $12. It also offers its customers a chance to craft their own flight, while the team can provide some advice and structure if need be. For pairings, visitors can find meat boards, cheese boards, and meat and cheese boards, as well as smoked fish and bread from Little T’s down the street. With a cozy and warm dining room and some outdoor seating, Division Wines is understated and relaxed, a lovely and unpretentious spot to try some French or Italian wines.

3564 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 234-7281
(503) 234-7281

Bar Norman

This Southeast Clinton bar from local wine celeb Dana Frank is a seafoam-tinged, super-contemporary hotspot for natural wine. Frank was at the forefront of efforts to keep Portland’s wine bar scene alive in the face of COVID-19 restrictions and calamitous wine tariffs, and for a while was forced to convert her bar to a wine shop. Thanks to an elegant new outdoor seating area, she and her crew are back to what they love best—chatting with visitors about the cool natural wines they’re drinking. Those looking for snacks can find some from the likes of Olympia Provisions, cult-fave cheese shop Cowbell, and Japanese grocery Fulamingo.

2615 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(971) 229-0290
(971) 229-0290

Cellar Dog

It’s honestly surprising it took Portland as long as it did to open a dog-focused wine bar, but Cellar Dog is just that. The stylish, industrial dining room and patio cater to dog owners and dog enthusiasts, and the glass menu is small but distinctive, highlighting primarily Oregonian and Californian producers. With its Wines That Align initiative, each glass purchase gives back in some way or another, whether it’s donating to LGBTQ+ organizations or benefitting endangered animal conservation. Diners can drink to a good cause while letting their four-legged friends get some fresh air.

1620 SE Claybourne St #106-A, Portland, OR 97202

Maeve

This Southeast Milwaukie coffee shop-meets-wine bar is a sweet, unpretentious hangout steps from Oaks Bottom, serving crepes and baguette sandwiches alongside Burgundian cremant or Spanish rosé. Wines here are approachable and fun, available by the bottle to take home or to sip onsite. Maeve also hosts a number of cool events, ranging from chocolate-and-wine tastings to bingo. Sit inside the shop, or on the cozy back patio.

6664 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 964-5737
(503) 964-5737

