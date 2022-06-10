 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find Supremely Tasty Ice Cream in Portland

Outstanding Bakeries in Portland and Beyond

Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

A hand holds a glass of wine at Loop de Loop in Washington.
Loop de Loop in Underwood, Washington.
Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland

Where to Taste Wine in and Near the Columbia River Gorge

Destination wineries for aficionados, relaxed tasting rooms with stunning views, and everything in between

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
View as Map
Loop de Loop in Underwood, Washington.
| Brooke Jackson-Glidden/Eater Portland
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

The Willamette Valley isn’t the only world-class wine region in Oregon: Just east of Portland, the Columbia River Gorge is producing an impressively varied, exceptionally executed slate of wines. On a single trip, visitors may taste high-elevation pinot noir, dynamic Italian varietals, summery sparkling wines, and Alsatian-style whites, often made with estate-grown fruit. Here, a combination of youthful and daring winemakers, as well as meticulous and seasoned ones, make for an exciting, eclectic tasting trail from Cascade Locks to Lyle.

Wine nerds will find plenty to love here, tasting from the barrel with enthusiastic vintners, but those just looking for a pretty view and a glass of rosé have numerous options: Many of the region’s tasting rooms are perched in the hills, overlooking the Columbia in the shadow of Mt. Hood, with bucolic spots for vineyard picnics. The one thing to note: Several vineyards and wineries are requiring reservations these days, so those interested in visiting should book a few spots in advance. For spots to eat along the way, check out our Columbia River Gorge and Hood River dining guides.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Buona Notte

Copy Link
160 Herman Creek Ln
Cascade Locks, OR 97014
(303) 818-3525
(303) 818-3525
Visit Website

In the riverside town of Cascade Locks, this winery specifically focuses on Italian varietals grown in the Columbia River Gorge and Columbia Valley, ranging from Underwood-grown sauvignon blanc to Dolcetto rosé with grapes from Hood River Valley’s Allegre Vineyard. A favorite of Dame’s Jane Smith, Buona Notte is the kind of place wine nerds love, offering distinctive expressions unlike many others found in the Columbia River Gorge. Tastings are by appointment only, at $15 per person.

2. Phelps Creek Signature Tasting on the Vineyard

Copy Link
1808 Country Club Rd
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 399-7928
(541) 399-7928
Visit Website

Those looking to walk in and taste can visit Phelps Creek’s tasting room, just off i-84 in Hood River; however, for the full pastoral experience, it’s best to plan ahead and schedule a tasting at this picturesque vineyard with Mt. Hood views. Visitors have a couple of options here: They can taste at the edge of the vineyard, sipping pinot noir and riesling while strolling through the vines, or sit down to a picnic — in the lavender patch or under the shade of the oak trees. Tastings start at $25.

3. Loop de Loop Wines

Copy Link
Loop de Loop Wines, 451 Kramer Rd
Underwood, WA 98651
(503) 298-9420
(503) 298-9420
Visit Website

Loop de Loop is one of those borderline-perfect tasting experiences, where the wines are interesting and cool but the vibe remains relaxed. Sure, a tasting at Loop de Loop may involve wild blends of skin contact pinot blanc and gris or some gorgeous Eola-Amity pinot noir, but you’ll be drinking it sitting among the overgrown clover, with views of both the river and the mountains. If you’re lucky, Luna — owners Julia Bailey Gulstine and Scott Gulstine’s dog — will check up on you between pours. Loop de Loop is open for walk-in tastings indoors or out.

Also Featured in:

4. Savage Grace Wines

Copy Link
442 Kramer Rd
Underwood, WA 98651
(206) 920-4206
(206) 920-4206
Visit Website

Savage Grace sits in a cluster of exceptional Underwood wineries, in view of the river and surrounding mountains. Wines here feature high-altitude-grown Washington grapes grown on the estate and around the state, often using native yeast fermentation to capture a true taste of the vineyard. Visitors might taste anything from a Burgundian-style, Columbia Gorge-grown Chardonnay to a 2017 Yakima Valley côt (malbec) aged 10 months in neutral French oak. Savage Grace is a fun spot to visit for niche wine tasting events — barrel tastings, verticals, wine classes. Tasting pricing is a little unusual here: To taste, you essentially have to agree to buy two or three bottles. Bottle prices generally live in the $20s, $30s, and $40s, depending on the varietal; make a reservation online.

5. AniChe Cellars

Copy Link
71 Little Buck Creek Rd
Underwood, WA 98651
(360) 624-6531
(360) 624-6531
Visit Website

This renovated barn-turned-winery is a stunning place to taste wine, with a jaw-dropping view of the Columbia River Gorge from its casual outdoor tables. Wines here are fun and approachable, but nowhere near simple or sophomoric: the 2021 Baba Yaga blends grenache blanc and picpoul for a bright, crisp white, while the 2021 Puck is a 100 percent albariño, summery sparkling wine. Make a reservation online; those who wish to taste indoors must show proof of vaccination.

6. Hiyu Wine Farm

Copy Link
3890 Acree Dr
Hood River, OR 97031
Visit Website

For gourmands who want to splurge, it’s extremely hard to beat one of the tasting options at this working farm and vineyard near Hood River. Chefs Jason Barwikowski and Anthony Dao sear aged steaks from vineyard-raised cows, fry foraged dandelions served with a pool of garum, and puree nettles to pair with freekeh. Meanwhile, the wines served alongside the food are similarly stunning field blends and single-varietals unlike anything else available in the region. Tastings require reservations and start at $75 for food and wine, but trust us — it’s worth it.

Also Featured in:

7. Stave & Stone Winery (Winery at the Vineyard)

Copy Link
3827 Fletcher Dr
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 946-3750
(541) 946-3750
Visit Website

Stave & Stone is one of those spots ideal for tasters simply looking to relax with wine and a view. This casual Hood River estate, with mountain views and a knockout artichoke dip, serves its wines in hue-based flights, a mere $10 for either red or white four-pour tastings. But those sick of the whole spiel can just order a glass of rosé, some snacks, and bask in the sun. Stave & Stone is open for indoor and outdoor tasting by reservation only.

8. Cerulean Wine

Copy Link
304 Oak St
Hood River, OR 97031
(503) 308-9137
(503) 308-9137
Visit Website

The Hood River tasting room of this Columbia Gorge winery focuses on not just chardonnay, tempranillo, and pinot noir, but also a fun collection of small-lot varietals like a floral, smoky Nebbiolo or a 2016 Sangiovese ideal for cookouts. Cerulean is open to walk-in tasters, but also takes reservations for groups larger than six.

9. Wy'East Vineyards

Copy Link
3189 OR-35
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-1277
(541) 386-1277
Visit Website

Wy’East is one of the old school spots in the Hood River area, planting grapes in the ‘90s and producing its own wine starting in 2002. This is a family-run vineyard and it feels like it: Visitors taste out on the back deck with a view of the farm, where dogs curl up next to tables covered in wine and families play Bocce between pours. Current releases include harder-to-find options like dessert wine and carménère, as well as people-pleasers like pinot noir rosé. Reservations are not required.

10. Idiot's Grace Wines

Copy Link
8450 US-30
Mosier, OR 97040
(541) 399-5259
(541) 399-5259
Visit Website

At this organic vineyard and orchard site in Mosier, French and Italian varietals grow among cherry and pear trees, eventually fermented with the wild yeast found there. Any given visit may involve blends of sauvignon blanc and semillon, an estate grown dolcetto, or a red table wine with barbera and primitivo, all poured in a relaxed, quiet corner of the gorge. Walk-ins are welcome.

11. Analemma Wines

Copy Link
1120 State Rd
Mosier, OR 97040
(541) 478-2873
(541) 478-2873
Visit Website

A favorite of Bar Diane owner Sami Gaston, Analemma’s biodynamic vineyard sits in an eddy of the Missoula Floods, where rows of syrah and albariño grow between cherry and oak trees. Here, visitors may drink anything from ruby-hued pinot noir to an energetic trousseau, tasting in a variety of environments — tucked away in the cherry orchard, picnicking among the lavender fields, stomping through the vineyard land on a tour, or simply sitting beside the winery with a cheese plate. Tastings start at $25 per person, and reservations are required.

12. Syncline Winery

Copy Link
111 Balch Rd
Lyle, WA 98635
(509) 365-4361
(509) 365-4361
Visit Website

This Lyle winery and tasting room offers a sophisticated sampling of both estate-grown and Columbia Valley-grown wines. Tastings here — held in the winery’s picturesque garden, among the lavender bushes — are varied, involving Rhone-esque reds like mourvèdre and the Cotes-du-Rhone Villages-style Subduction Red, plus dry and citrusy whites and bubbles. Reservations are a must; you can make them online.

13. Cor Cellars

Copy Link
151 Old Hwy 8
Lyle, WA 98635
(509) 365-2744
(509) 365-2744
Visit Website

For Alsatian-esque whites, effortlessly cool reds, and bottles across the board brimming with energy, Cor Cellars is a must-visit. A critical darling, Cor primarily sources from the Columbia River Gorge, Horse Heaven Hills, and Yakima American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), which turn into both the Cor and Ago label wines; visitors taste them both in a stylish Lyle tasting room, either in the courtyard or indoors. Reservations are required.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Buona Notte

160 Herman Creek Ln, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

In the riverside town of Cascade Locks, this winery specifically focuses on Italian varietals grown in the Columbia River Gorge and Columbia Valley, ranging from Underwood-grown sauvignon blanc to Dolcetto rosé with grapes from Hood River Valley’s Allegre Vineyard. A favorite of Dame’s Jane Smith, Buona Notte is the kind of place wine nerds love, offering distinctive expressions unlike many others found in the Columbia River Gorge. Tastings are by appointment only, at $15 per person.

160 Herman Creek Ln
Cascade Locks, OR 97014
(303) 818-3525
Visit Website

2. Phelps Creek Signature Tasting on the Vineyard

1808 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031

Those looking to walk in and taste can visit Phelps Creek’s tasting room, just off i-84 in Hood River; however, for the full pastoral experience, it’s best to plan ahead and schedule a tasting at this picturesque vineyard with Mt. Hood views. Visitors have a couple of options here: They can taste at the edge of the vineyard, sipping pinot noir and riesling while strolling through the vines, or sit down to a picnic — in the lavender patch or under the shade of the oak trees. Tastings start at $25.

1808 Country Club Rd
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 399-7928
Visit Website

3. Loop de Loop Wines

Loop de Loop Wines, 451 Kramer Rd, Underwood, WA 98651

Loop de Loop is one of those borderline-perfect tasting experiences, where the wines are interesting and cool but the vibe remains relaxed. Sure, a tasting at Loop de Loop may involve wild blends of skin contact pinot blanc and gris or some gorgeous Eola-Amity pinot noir, but you’ll be drinking it sitting among the overgrown clover, with views of both the river and the mountains. If you’re lucky, Luna — owners Julia Bailey Gulstine and Scott Gulstine’s dog — will check up on you between pours. Loop de Loop is open for walk-in tastings indoors or out.

Loop de Loop Wines, 451 Kramer Rd
Underwood, WA 98651
(503) 298-9420
Visit Website

4. Savage Grace Wines

442 Kramer Rd, Underwood, WA 98651

Savage Grace sits in a cluster of exceptional Underwood wineries, in view of the river and surrounding mountains. Wines here feature high-altitude-grown Washington grapes grown on the estate and around the state, often using native yeast fermentation to capture a true taste of the vineyard. Visitors might taste anything from a Burgundian-style, Columbia Gorge-grown Chardonnay to a 2017 Yakima Valley côt (malbec) aged 10 months in neutral French oak. Savage Grace is a fun spot to visit for niche wine tasting events — barrel tastings, verticals, wine classes. Tasting pricing is a little unusual here: To taste, you essentially have to agree to buy two or three bottles. Bottle prices generally live in the $20s, $30s, and $40s, depending on the varietal; make a reservation online.

442 Kramer Rd
Underwood, WA 98651
(206) 920-4206
Visit Website

5. AniChe Cellars

71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651

This renovated barn-turned-winery is a stunning place to taste wine, with a jaw-dropping view of the Columbia River Gorge from its casual outdoor tables. Wines here are fun and approachable, but nowhere near simple or sophomoric: the 2021 Baba Yaga blends grenache blanc and picpoul for a bright, crisp white, while the 2021 Puck is a 100 percent albariño, summery sparkling wine. Make a reservation online; those who wish to taste indoors must show proof of vaccination.

71 Little Buck Creek Rd
Underwood, WA 98651
(360) 624-6531
Visit Website

6. Hiyu Wine Farm

3890 Acree Dr, Hood River, OR 97031

For gourmands who want to splurge, it’s extremely hard to beat one of the tasting options at this working farm and vineyard near Hood River. Chefs Jason Barwikowski and Anthony Dao sear aged steaks from vineyard-raised cows, fry foraged dandelions served with a pool of garum, and puree nettles to pair with freekeh. Meanwhile, the wines served alongside the food are similarly stunning field blends and single-varietals unlike anything else available in the region. Tastings require reservations and start at $75 for food and wine, but trust us — it’s worth it.

3890 Acree Dr
Hood River, OR 97031
Visit Website

7. Stave & Stone Winery (Winery at the Vineyard)

3827 Fletcher Dr, Hood River, OR 97031

Stave & Stone is one of those spots ideal for tasters simply looking to relax with wine and a view. This casual Hood River estate, with mountain views and a knockout artichoke dip, serves its wines in hue-based flights, a mere $10 for either red or white four-pour tastings. But those sick of the whole spiel can just order a glass of rosé, some snacks, and bask in the sun. Stave & Stone is open for indoor and outdoor tasting by reservation only.

3827 Fletcher Dr
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 946-3750
Visit Website

8. Cerulean Wine

304 Oak St, Hood River, OR 97031

The Hood River tasting room of this Columbia Gorge winery focuses on not just chardonnay, tempranillo, and pinot noir, but also a fun collection of small-lot varietals like a floral, smoky Nebbiolo or a 2016 Sangiovese ideal for cookouts. Cerulean is open to walk-in tasters, but also takes reservations for groups larger than six.

304 Oak St
Hood River, OR 97031
(503) 308-9137
Visit Website

9. Wy'East Vineyards

3189 OR-35, Hood River, OR 97031

Wy’East is one of the old school spots in the Hood River area, planting grapes in the ‘90s and producing its own wine starting in 2002. This is a family-run vineyard and it feels like it: Visitors taste out on the back deck with a view of the farm, where dogs curl up next to tables covered in wine and families play Bocce between pours. Current releases include harder-to-find options like dessert wine and carménère, as well as people-pleasers like pinot noir rosé. Reservations are not required.

3189 OR-35
Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 386-1277
Visit Website

10. Idiot's Grace Wines

8450 US-30, Mosier, OR 97040

At this organic vineyard and orchard site in Mosier, French and Italian varietals grow among cherry and pear trees, eventually fermented with the wild yeast found there. Any given visit may involve blends of sauvignon blanc and semillon, an estate grown dolcetto, or a red table wine with barbera and primitivo, all poured in a relaxed, quiet corner of the gorge. Walk-ins are welcome.

8450 US-30
Mosier, OR 97040
(541) 399-5259
Visit Website

11. Analemma Wines

1120 State Rd, Mosier, OR 97040

A favorite of Bar Diane owner Sami Gaston, Analemma’s biodynamic vineyard sits in an eddy of the Missoula Floods, where rows of syrah and albariño grow between cherry and oak trees. Here, visitors may drink anything from ruby-hued pinot noir to an energetic trousseau, tasting in a variety of environments — tucked away in the cherry orchard, picnicking among the lavender fields, stomping through the vineyard land on a tour, or simply sitting beside the winery with a cheese plate. Tastings start at $25 per person, and reservations are required.

1120 State Rd
Mosier, OR 97040
(541) 478-2873
Visit Website

12. Syncline Winery

111 Balch Rd, Lyle, WA 98635

This Lyle winery and tasting room offers a sophisticated sampling of both estate-grown and Columbia Valley-grown wines. Tastings here — held in the winery’s picturesque garden, among the lavender bushes — are varied, involving Rhone-esque reds like mourvèdre and the Cotes-du-Rhone Villages-style Subduction Red, plus dry and citrusy whites and bubbles. Reservations are a must; you can make them online.

111 Balch Rd
Lyle, WA 98635
(509) 365-4361
Visit Website

13. Cor Cellars

151 Old Hwy 8, Lyle, WA 98635

For Alsatian-esque whites, effortlessly cool reds, and bottles across the board brimming with energy, Cor Cellars is a must-visit. A critical darling, Cor primarily sources from the Columbia River Gorge, Horse Heaven Hills, and Yakima American Viticultural Areas (AVAs), which turn into both the Cor and Ago label wines; visitors taste them both in a stylish Lyle tasting room, either in the courtyard or indoors. Reservations are required.

151 Old Hwy 8
Lyle, WA 98635
(509) 365-2744
Visit Website

Related Maps