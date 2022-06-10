Share All sharing options for: Where to Taste Wine in and Near the Columbia River Gorge

Where to Taste Wine in and Near the Columbia River Gorge

The Willamette Valley isn’t the only world-class wine region in Oregon: Just east of Portland, the Columbia River Gorge is producing an impressively varied, exceptionally executed slate of wines. On a single trip, visitors may taste high-elevation pinot noir, dynamic Italian varietals, summery sparkling wines, and Alsatian-style whites, often made with estate-grown fruit. Here, a combination of youthful and daring winemakers, as well as meticulous and seasoned ones, make for an exciting, eclectic tasting trail from Cascade Locks to Lyle.

Wine nerds will find plenty to love here, tasting from the barrel with enthusiastic vintners, but those just looking for a pretty view and a glass of rosé have numerous options: Many of the region’s tasting rooms are perched in the hills, overlooking the Columbia in the shadow of Mt. Hood, with bucolic spots for vineyard picnics. The one thing to note: Several vineyards and wineries are requiring reservations these days, so those interested in visiting should book a few spots in advance. For spots to eat along the way, check out our Columbia River Gorge and Hood River dining guides.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.