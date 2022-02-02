Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s Woodstock Neighborhood

Portland’s laid-back Woodstock may, in fact, be named after a now-obscure Walter Scott novel and not the legendary rock festival, but the spirit of ‘69 manages to abide here in any case. Its residents are a mix of retirees, Reed students (past and present), and young families in this still-somewhat-affordable section of town. The culinary main drag is a stretch of SE Woodstock Boulevard between Cesar Chavez and 52nd, with a Bi-Mart and a New Seasons — old Portland and new — kitty corner from each other at the center. That bridging of old and new is reflected in the neighborhood’s restaurants, bars, and cafes, which range from tried-and-true specialty markets to up-and-coming food carts and coffee shops.

Day-trippers will find the quiet, walkable neighborhood flanked by the large Woodstock and Brentwood Parks on one side, and the Reed campus and Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden on the other; any of the above would serve as fine spots to dive into takeout. As usual, this map is unranked and sorted geographically.

