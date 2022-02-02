 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mural of the Woodstock neighborhood in front of a picnic table and park bench
Woodstock mural
Nathan Williams

Where to Eat and Drink in Portland’s Woodstock Neighborhood

Dive into the comfort cuisine of one of Portland’s most under-sung neighborhoods

by Nathan Williams
Woodstock mural
| Nathan Williams
by Nathan Williams

Portland’s laid-back Woodstock may, in fact, be named after a now-obscure Walter Scott novel and not the legendary rock festival, but the spirit of ‘69 manages to abide here in any case. Its residents are a mix of retirees, Reed students (past and present), and young families in this still-somewhat-affordable section of town. The culinary main drag is a stretch of SE Woodstock Boulevard between Cesar Chavez and 52nd, with a Bi-Mart and a New Seasons — old Portland and new — kitty corner from each other at the center. That bridging of old and new is reflected in the neighborhood’s restaurants, bars, and cafes, which range from tried-and-true specialty markets to up-and-coming food carts and coffee shops.

Day-trippers will find the quiet, walkable neighborhood flanked by the large Woodstock and Brentwood Parks on one side, and the Reed campus and Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden on the other; any of the above would serve as fine spots to dive into takeout. As usual, this map is unranked and sorted geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Woodstock Café

4103 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 477-5668
(503) 477-5668
Every Portland neighborhood needs its anchor coffee shop, and the 2021 arrival Woodstock Cafe is auditioning to fill that role in Woodstock. Owner Katherine Harris founded Upper Left Roasters, and the spacious, bright Woodstock Café brews the local roaster’s beans exclusively. The expected espresso drinks are supplemented by a small-but-polished tea list, along with the cafe’s golden milk, a bracing concoction with cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and turmeric. The food menu includes gluten-free toasts using bread from Little T, as well as bagels from Henry Higgins.

2. Otto's Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market

4138 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 771-6714
(503) 771-6714
A favorite of one Woodstock resident who happens to be Oregon’s senior senator, Otto’s has been serving grilled links and deli sandwiches in Woodstock for a century. Otto’s offers a few simple veggie sandwiches, but the house-cured meats are the name of the game here. The menu boasts a wide range of salamis and liverwurst, Portuguese linguisa and British bangers; the Otto’s team grills hot dogs and links outside in front of the store in almost any weather. Beverage options include a range of sodas and juices, along with a small selection of beer and wine. Patio seating can fill up at lunchtime when the weather is nice, so visitors should be prepared to order to-go.

A hot dog and a pork link in buns, with mustard and onions
Hot dog and pork link at Otto’s
Nathan Williams

3. Chick & Pig Thai Street Food

4228 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 477-7425
(971) 219-1079
Thai food is a crowded lane in Portland, but Thai cart Chick & Pig is already a serious draw after opening in the fall of 2021. Chick & Pig largely eschews noodle-based dishes for salads abundant with green papaya, mushrooms, and lemongrass chicken, as well as skewers of fried or barbecued meat, like moo ping and kai tod. This is the ideal spot for heat-seekers; the spice level here skews higher than many other Thai restaurants in town. The cart currently operates in a Shell parking lot, so seating is limited.

4. Nudi Noodle Place

4310 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 477-7425
(503) 477-7425
Nudi’s eclectic menu includes everything from Thai boat noodles to spicy brisket ramen, with snacks like tempura-fried pickles and frog’s legs. It’s a neighborhood standby, using seasonal produce for its menu and offering a kid’s menu for families. It’s open for outside dining and takeout.

A photo of vegan laksa at Nudi Noodle Place
Vegan laksa at Nudi
Waz Wu / EPDX

5. Portland Fish Market

4404 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 477-6988
(503) 477-6988
When it comes to fish and chips, fish markets often hit the top of the power rankings, considering their access to fresh seafood. That freshness comes with varying availability and prices as seasons come and go, but Portland Fish Market typically offers a wide variety of “and chips” options; the menu includes Pacific Northwestern staples like rockfish and salmon, as well as relative rarities like sturgeon, sea bass, and fried oysters. Those looking for a beverage pairing can opt for bottles of Topo Chico, canned beer, or wine. Fish and chips are served from a window on the side of the building, with online ordering available.

Portland Fish Market sign and mural
Portland Fish Market
Nathan Williams

6. Papaccino's

4411 SE Woodstock Blvd # F
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 771-2825
(503) 771-2825
An eclectic Woodstock staple since 1989, it would be all too easy for Papaccino’s to coast on vibes. But the baristas at this neighborhood stalwart take their coffee seriously; using beans from Seattle’s Caffe D’arte, they know how to churn out drinks quickly during a rush, and when to spend a little extra effort on presentation during a sleepy afternoon. Outside of coffee, Papaccino’s offers draft beers, a small wine list, and a Woodstock-famous cereal bar — hard to find in other Portland cafes. The spacious coffeeshop is ideal for lingering with a good book, with outdoor seating on both SE Woodstock and 42nd.

An array of breakfast cereal dispensers at the the Papaccino’s cereal bar
Cereal bar at Papaccino’s
Nathan Williams

7. El Gallo Taqueria

4422 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 481-7537
(503) 481-7537
Launching a food cart is not for the faint of heart in Portland — especially with the long, wet winters that dampen outdoor dining enthusiasm — so the carts that graduate to traditional restaurant status are particularly battle-tested. Ell Gallo Taqueria was a popular cart for five years, and its hand-pressed tortillas continue to inspire love in the neighborhood now that it’s traded in its wheels for bricks. Tender, slow-cooked meats highlight a typical range of taco and burrito options, but consider the Nevada tostada house specialty: house-made fry bread piled with your choice of toppings. El Gallo is currently takeout only.

A Nevada tostada: fry bread heaped with meat, onions, sour cream, and cilantro
Nevada Tostada at El Gallo Taqueria
El Gallo Taqueria

8. Cloud City Ice Cream

4525 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
A neighborhood wouldn’t be quite complete without a local ice cream parlor, and Woodstock’s scoops top-notch ice cream while avoiding destination status for tourists — in other words, fewer lines and more ice cream. Cloud City packs house-made waffle cones with generous scoops of classic and classic-adjacent flavors, such as cookies & cream, bourbon vanilla, and honey lavender; however, to go full Portland, visitors should seek out the shop’s cold brew float. Non-dairy folks will enjoy the up to eight mostly coconut milk-based vegan flavors.

9. Delta Cafe

4607 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 558-7558
(503) 558-7558
Reedies have been rolling through Delta Cafe for decades, stopping in for corn fritters and fried chicken, or hangover brunches of smoked brisket hash or biscuits and gravy. The ‘90s-funky decor adds serious charm, and the restaurant’s happy hour is a tradition within the neighborhood. It’s open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

The storefront at Delta Cafe
Delta Cafe
Delta Cafe [Official]

10. Lutz Tavern

4639 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 774-0353
(503) 774-0353
Lutz Tavern is the sort of old-school Portland bar cool enough to inspire the nation’s PBR renaissance, comfortable in its skin enough to religiously offer the Trail Blazers on TV, no matter how far out of playoff contention they might fall. Close enough to Reed College to draw a few students on most nights, at its heart Lutz is a low-key neighborhood pub for all ages. The kitchen turns out a solid burger, along with simple salads, sandwiches, and chili until close at 2:30am. The tap list is small but mighty and usually includes at least one cider. Plus, pinball lovers will find favorites like Medieval Madness and Monster Bash. The bar is open for indoor and outdoor dining and drinking.

11. Shoko Sushi

4807 SE Woodstock Blvd Suite D
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 595-3500
(503) 595-3500
More is more at Shoko Sushi, which serves hearty portions from a wide-ranging menu anchored by sushi but also featuring ramen, teriyaki, tonkatsu, and Korean dishes like bulgogi and bibimbap. The bento combos offer a mix of cooked and sushi dishes, alongside rice, salad, and the chef’s choice of the day. The wood-heavy décor is homey and inviting, and with a kids menu and mochi ice cream for dessert, Shoko is a solid choice for families.

12. Proper Pint Taproom

5965 SE 52nd Ave
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 544-7167
(971) 544-7167
Proper Pint offers a thoughtful tap list featuring a savvy balance of IPAs, porters, sours, ciders, and, yes, Old Rasputin. Well-behaved dogs are welcome in the taproom, and an honest-to-goodness pizza hotline phone hangs on the wall to summon a tavern-style pie from Bridge City Pizza next door. If the bar’s relatively modest indoor space is full, visitors can try the ample heated patio out back.

13. Toast

5222 SE 52nd Ave
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 774-1020
(503) 774-1020
From its name, Toast might sound like a too-precious “New American” restaurant of the Portlandia era; instead, however, it’s more of a down-to-earth — but not uncreative — neighborhood café. Breakfast and brunch are the main attractions, rich with savory haymakers like the pork-belly-and-fried-egg Golden Pig as well as a decadent French toast topped with orange-vanilla whipped cream. Locals come for the extended afternoon happy hour, which might feature specials like tender, gamey lamb burgers or creamy, nutty Gruyere mac and cheese. The $5 happy hour gin and tonic is hard to beat. Toast is open for dine-in or takeout.

A fried pork chop topped with a fried egg, avocado, and chopped fresh tomato
The Golden Pig at Toast
Toast

14. Bridge City Pizza

5412 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 777-4992
(503) 777-4992
Outside of the Midwest, Chicago is best known for a pizza so deep it needs a lifeguard; locals often prefer a thin, crispy, square-cut tavern style that is Bridge City’s specialty. Nevertheless, Bridge City is more than just a pizzeria, serving a knockout Chicago-style Italian beef sandwich — thinly-sliced beef on a French roll under a pile of sweet peppers, served with au jus. Another under-the-radar hit: the shop’s super gooey mozzarella sticks are made in-house, as opposed to landing in a fryer out of a freezer bag. Bridge City is primarily open for takeout, with dine-in service available at Proper Pint.

A thin square-cut pizza topped with peppers, olives, and mushrooms
Tavern style pizza from Bridge City
Bridge City Pizza

15. Bergerac Bistro

5520 SE Woodstock Blvd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 777-6399
(503) 777-6399
Fitting for laid-back Woodstock, the cozy Bergerac approaches French fare in a relaxed, far-from-intimidating way. Drawing on the casual-but-hearty bistro cuisine of his childhood in Dordogne — a cool, wet region of western France (sound familiar?) — chef Joris Barbaray offers a highly seasonal, prix fixe menu. Sea or land proteins lead most entrees, but Bergerac offers at least one vegetarian option. The wine list is almost completely French, but those uncertain with unfamiliar vintages can opt for a chef’s wine pairing. And, yes, escargot is available.

A fish dish surrounded by a circle of green sauce on a white plate
Seafood at Bergerac
Bergerac Bistro

