17 Portland Bar Patios for Winter Revelry

2022 started with a massive surge in COVID-19 rates throughout the United States, including Portland. The omicron variant quickly dashed any fantasy of cozy indoor dining for many, but those looking for a night out with a drink are in luck, as bars across town continue to improve and expand their patios.

For this map we’ve selected some of Portland’s best bar patios, ones that create a safe and comfortable environment without building an outside area that is essentially indoors; full tents with little circulation are out. And while hundreds of bars have modest but serviceable outside dining with street and sidewalk licenses, these are the places that are able to set up something a little more robust and more suitable for frigid winter nights. Looking for a full meal on a patio? Check out our restaurant patio map.

As usual, this map is organized geographically. It is not ranked.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

