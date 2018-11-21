 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Groups sit at picnic tables under a lit covered patio at The Rambler
The back patio at the Rambler
The Rambler [Official]

17 Portland Bar Patios for Winter Revelry

The top spots to drink cocktails outdoors

by Alex Frane Updated
View as Map
The back patio at the Rambler
| The Rambler [Official]
by Alex Frane Updated

2022 started with a massive surge in COVID-19 rates throughout the United States, including Portland. The omicron variant quickly dashed any fantasy of cozy indoor dining for many, but those looking for a night out with a drink are in luck, as bars across town continue to improve and expand their patios.

For this map we’ve selected some of Portland’s best bar patios, ones that create a safe and comfortable environment without building an outside area that is essentially indoors; full tents with little circulation are out. And while hundreds of bars have modest but serviceable outside dining with street and sidewalk licenses, these are the places that are able to set up something a little more robust and more suitable for frigid winter nights. Looking for a full meal on a patio? Check out our restaurant patio map.

As usual, this map is organized geographically. It is not ranked.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Leisure Public House

8002 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 289-7606
(503) 289-7606
Tucked away in St. Johns, the casual cocktail bar Leisure Public House didn’t need to change much to provide a comfortable dining experience outside during the pandemic. In warmer weather, the assorted picnic tables and new sidewalk seating out front are perfectly serviceable, but when it’s cooler, the back patio provides a respite, with partial cover, heat, and tables well spread out. There’s even screens out there for sporting events and other programs.

2. Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 208-2660
(503) 208-2660
Primarily a beer bar and taphouse, Tiny Bubble Room is relatively new to the scene, having opened in fall of 2020. Its spacious patio is decked out with covered picnic tables with gas fire pits, along with individual pods in storage containers so diners can enjoy the Southern food, impressive tap list, and cocktails outside year-round. 

3. Tulip Shop Tavern

825 N Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 206-8483
(503) 206-8483
Aside from a killer smash burger and a fun takeout drink program, this top-notch cocktail bar disguised as a neighborhood haunt also sports a lovely back patio. Fully enclosed and partially covered, the patio is cozy in all weather, and is spacious enough for comfort. Order the smash burger and some cocktails and stay warm under the heaters. 

5501 NE 30th Ave
Portland, OR 97211
(971) 710-5428
(971) 710-5428
Many of Wilder’s best qualities proved to be a struggle during the pandemic: It was always a welcoming, cozy, neighborhood spot for a friendly conversation with the bartender over a drink at the bar. And while its regulars may be able to return to that one day, for now the bar has a pretty great alternative — Wilder was one of the few places in town to set up a full street plaza, successfully crowdsourcing a tent to block the sun and rain. It’s open enough to the air to feel safe in, while still managing to keep out the worst of the wind and rain — especially with a few lamp heaters keeping things warm. 

1101 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 287-2346
(503) 287-2346
Radio Room broke a years-long record of days open when it was forced to close temporarily due to the pandemic. However, it’s now happily back to opening every day of the week at 9 a.m. with brunch and lunch options, happy hour, and a full dinner menu. It’s always sported one of the best patios on Alberta, with multiple levels, coverings, heaters, and plant life, making it a lovely space to watch a sunset.

1719 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-6852
(503) 206-6852
The pandemic put Les Caves into a terrible position—the cool, subterranean space was just about the worst possible set-up for social distancing and ventilation. But the winemaker-owned wine bar was quick and clever in the response, constructing Le Clos as one of the most stylish patios in the city. The brick walls of this den are topped with wire fencing and an oculus set into the wooden seating, providing full open-air ventilation for the space. In winter, it’s set with heat lamps so diners can imbibe the local natural wines and snack on tinned fish while sprawling on the stylish couches. 

Copy Link
4835 N Albina Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 360-7760
(503) 360-7760
The famously dog-friendly, vegan-friendly cocktail bar Victoria already had a pretty sizeable patio, and managed to provide a welcome respite for socially-distanced imbibing all year-round. This last year, though, it has upped its game even more, adding additional tables, covers, and a new front patio seating area, all heated and (of course) friendly to four-legged pals.

4205 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 459-4049
(503) 459-4049
A Southern-tinged neighborhood bar with relaxed party vibes, the Rambler has always drawn in diners to the patios and yards that stretch from the front to the back of the old craftsman-style building it’s housed in. It made some pandemic-era upgrades, though, by spacing tables out more, investing in heat lamps and roofs, and adding some additional seating along the side of the building. Even on a busy weekend night, it’s possible to find some secluded seating for socially-distant, comfortable outdoor drinking.

5015 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-4308
(503) 206-4308
Part of the affiliated group of bars around town that include Old Gold and the newly opened Holy Ghost, Hi Top Tavern may have the best patio of all of them. The gravel-lined outdoor area stretches around the entire side of the bar to its back, and this winter sees the entire area covered and heated, as well as featuring charming lanterns and TV screens for games. Diners can enjoy the craft cocktails, shot and beer pairings, and a mix of bar snacks and hearty sandwiches out on the picnic tables year-round.

1221 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 208-2852
(503) 208-2852
The stylish, breezy Bar West made one of the most dramatic changes to its build due to the pandemic, sacrificing its parking lot for a large wooden outdoor dining area that mimics the indoor experience, but with full ventilation — cafe tables are strewn throughout, and one fenced side is devoted to bar seating. A wooden cover with heaters provides some safety from the weather, as do the clear vinyl sheets that help block the wind in the winter months.

1020 NW 17th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 943-2780
(503) 943-2780
Paymaster’s quirky covered patio has been a longstanding haunt for those in the Nob Hill and Slabtown areas for its many features—covered with heaters for the winter and misters for the summer, there’s also pool tables and a walk-up window to place orders, so no one has to go back inside to do so (it’s still necessary to mask-up while ordering, of course).

Copy Link
2337 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 894-9484
(503) 894-9484
At Tropicale, Portland’s first dedicated piña colada bar, it feels like summertime all year round, even in the depths of winter. This is partially thanks to the extensive, plant-filled covered front patio it shares with neighbors Friendship Kitchen and Rollin’ Fresh. Relax with a piña colada and some fried plantains under a heat lamp and winter will feel a world away.

401 NE 28th Ave
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 206-7983
(503) 206-7983
The sibling bar to Prost, Stammtisch’s patio was originally more for block parties and other summertime events, but the team weatherized it for this winter, adding tented booths, covered tables, and heat lamps. On sunny days it’s all about a crisp German lager, and in cooler weather, diners can relax and warm up with some gluhwein.

204 SE Oak St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-8355
(503) 232-8355
A venerable establishment within Portland’s drinking scene, Produce Row has changed considerably over the years (even briefly closing before reopening under the Independent Restaurant Concepts umbrella). However, its back patio has remained generally consistent — fully enclosed, it’s partially covered in winter and provides ample room for seating along its benches and picnic tables. It’s even decorated with Christmas lights for the holidays, and spacious enough for the occasional concert and drag brunch.

725 SW 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 478-9600
(503) 478-9600
After a long time closed, Momo’s is back in action. This unassuming dive bar is a consummate hangout for Portland State students and downtown residents who fill its wide, concrete back patio each night. There’s room enough to space out, with open sunny areas for nicer weather and two covered areas with heaters for when things start to get gray (or too sunny). It’s nothing too fancy, but it’s an honest bar with plenty of space to meet up with friends or have a solitary drink.

Copy Link
2622 SE Belmont St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 327-8893
(503) 327-8893

Though colloquially known as The Vern for years thanks to its partially burnt out signage, the bar formerly known as Hannigan’s Tavern only officially adopted its moniker a few years ago. While its renovations stripped it of its “official” dive bar designation, they did vastly improve the back patio area. This fenced-in concrete patio now boasts fancy wooden roofs, wooden planter boxes, string lights, and heaters throughout, all under the massive billboard declaring The Vern as the Belle of Belmont. 

Copy Link
3203 SE Division St
Portland, OR 97202
(503) 208-3075
(503) 208-3075
Inside, this casual cocktail spot for neighborhood locals is cozy and leather-clad, and its back patio area is nearly the size of the interior. The fully enclosed and partially covered courtyard has wrap-around benches with heat lamps, as well as tables and seats in the center around fire pits. Winter menus at the Richmond tend to have hot toddies made with whiskey and brandy, and they rarely break the $10 mark.

